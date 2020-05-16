TUNABLE RELATIVISTIC QUASIPARTICLE ELECTRONIC AND EXCITONIC BEHAVIOR OF THE FAPB(I1−XBRX)3 ALLOY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 16 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00496K, Paper

Zeeshan Muhammad, Peitao Liu, Rashid Ahmad, Saeid Jalali Asadabadi, Cesare Franchini, Iftikhar Ahmad

The quasiparticle and excitonic properties of mixed FAPb(I 1−x Br x ) 3 0 ≤ x ≤ 1 alloys are studied. We show that Br-doping provides an efficient and controllable way to tune the band gap and optical properties, beneficial for material design of high performance tandem solar cells.

