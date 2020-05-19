TUNABLE N-TYPE AND P-TYPE DOPING OF TWO-DIMENSIONAL LAYERED PDSE$_2$ VIA ORGANIC MOLECULAR ADSORPTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01484B, Paper

Yunzhi Gao, Xiaofeng Liu, Wei Hu, Jinlong Yang

Palladium diselenide (PdSe$_2$) is a two-dimensional (2D) transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) semiconductor with desirable properties for nanoelectronics. Here, we demonstrate that 2D layered PdSe$_2$ adsorbed with two kinds of organic…

