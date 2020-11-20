venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
TUM GRADUATES IN DEMAND WORLDWIDE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MüNCHEN (BAYERN), ven 20 novembre 2020

With rank twelve worldwide TUM is, as in the past years, one of the universities, which prepares its students best for the working world. Within Europe, only the University of Cambridge (rank 4) and the University of Oxford (rank 5) are placed ahead of TUM. The closest German universities are the Humboldt University of Berlin in 39th place and the LMU Munich in 43rd place.

TUM also reaches top positions in other rankings regularly. In 2020, for example, it reached the German number 1 spot in the “QS World University Ranking” for the sixth time in a row. The university also receives top marks from its students, as shown by the current “CHE University Ranking”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.tum.de/en/about-tum/news/press-releases/details/36330/

