TSS INTERNSHIP (PROFESSIONAL SERVICES) (TSS-0805-20)

The Energy and Environment Institute are looking to appoint an intern who will contribute to the Bioeconomy curriculum framework for the employability research project. The post holder will contribute to the development of a series of short videos to be hosted on YouTube, interviewing regional bioeconomy employees discussing job roles, career stories and opportunities. This role is open to student of the University and recent graduates, it is part time; 2 or 3 days a week depending on your availability. Please include in your application a link to a video you have created, which could be hosted on e.g. YouTube, Vimeo, IGTV or similar platform.

Duties will include:

Liaising with researcher and video participant to plan each filming visit.

Planning a production schedule for each filming visit.

Advising on best practice for capturing footage.

Setting up recording equipment and filming footage.

Editing footage into finished videos.

Key requirements:

Knowledge and experience of planning video recording

Knowledge and experience of undertaking best-practice video recording

Knowledge and experience of editing footage to create high-quality short films

An ability to communicate clearly and appropriately (spoken and written)

Good organisation and time management skills

Further details:

