TSS ADMINISTRATOR (TSS-0132-21-HC)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Reference:  TSS-0132-21-HC
Campus:  Hull
Faculty/Area:  Academic Registrar
School/Department:  Academic Registrar
Subject Group/Team:  Registry Services
Salary: 
Salary:  £10.33 per hour plus holiday pay at 17.65%
Post Type:  Full Time
Closing Date:  Friday 19 February 2021

Registry Services are looking for a temporary administrator to join our busy team.  The role is within the Academic Registry who are responsible for many administrative services that are provided to students and other areas of the institution including enrolment, maintenance of student and course records, processing student results, and production of degree certificates and transcripts.  

The post involves frequent liaison with students and staff across the University, as well as external partners and you will need to have the ability to communicate accurately and clearly both verbally and in writing.  

Previous experience of working in a busy office environment is essential and you must have good organisation skills, strong attention to detail and excellent customer service skills.  You should also demonstrate an ability to follow guidance in handling sensitive and personal information.  The ability to work proactively and solve problems is essential, as is being able to work independently and as part of a team.  

For informal enquiries, please contact Nikki Davies, Head of Registry Services,

Further details:

At Hull we are committed to equality of opportunity, diversity and inclusion at every level, because we believe a diverse workforce brings broader expertise, improved innovation and greater success for all. 

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=TSS-0132-21-HC

