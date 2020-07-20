TSB TEAM IN PARIS CONFIRMS PRESENCE OF RECORDERS FROM UKRAINE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FLIGHT 752

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 20 luglio 2020

Ottawa, Ontario, 20 July 2020 — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team to Paris over the weekend to participate in the download of the flight recorders from Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 (PS752).

TSB investigators arrived at the Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses pour la Sécurité de l’Aviation Civile (BEA) today and have confirmed the onsite presence of the flight recorders from PS752.

“We are pleased to finally move forward with this next step, an important milestone in what must be a thorough and transparent safety investigation,” says TSB Chair Kathy Fox. “It is our hope that data from these recorders can provide additional valuable information to inform the investigation which in the end will help bring answers and closure to the families.”



About Foreign Safety Investigations

International aviation accident and incident investigations are governed by Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. As the “State of Occurrence”, the Islamic Republic of Iran and, specifically, its Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is the lead investigative body for this safety investigation. The role of States with a special interest by virtue of fatalities, serious injuries or other direct interests, which includes Canada, is also prescribed.

As the lead investigation agency, the AAIB is also responsible for communicating information about the progress and results of the safety investigation.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

