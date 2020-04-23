TRUSTEES MEET; HIRING PROCESS; TESTING CLINIC

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

University Affairs

** Trustees focus on pandemic challenges (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/23/trustees-hold-virtual-briefing/)

At its meeting this week, the Board of Trustees focused on the coronavirus crisis and the short-term and long-term issues it poses in areas ranging from medicine and research to student experiences and recovery.

Social Sciences

** Hiring patterns and biases (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/21/moves-forward-hiring-process/)

People whose job histories include part-time, temporary help or mismatched work can face hiring challenges, says sociologist David Pedulla.



Health & medicine

** Clinic tests medical workers (http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/04/new-clinic-aims-to-keep-workers-free-of-covid-19.html)

In just two weeks, Stanford Medicine launched an operation to screen employees for the coronavirus and advise them on staying safe.

Other Stanford news

* Guidance on San Mateo County face covering orders (https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/2020/04/22/guidance-on-san-mateo-county-face-covering-orders/) (Health Alerts)

* Stanford University statement on relief funds under the CARES Act (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/22/stanford-university-statement-relief-funds-cares-act/)

* Stanford education scholar explores how political views influence teens’ understanding of climate change (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/21/climate-change-politics-high-school-classroom/) (Graduate School of Education)

The Dish

Postdoc ASHLEY STYCZYNSKI (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) has been awarded the $100,000 Rosenkranz Prize, given to a Stanford researcher who is doing innovative work to improve health in the developing world.

Announcements

* Report of the President (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/22/report-president-academic-council-professoriate-appointments-10/) : See the Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments that were reviewed by the Advisory Board of the Academic Council on Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 10, 2020, and were approved by the president. Read more (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/22/report-president-academic-council-professoriate-appointments-10/) .

* New fellowship (https://woods.stanford.edu/news/human-and-planetary-health-fellowship) : The Center for Innovation in Global Health and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, together with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Centre on Climate Change & Planetary Health, have created a new Postdoctoral Fellowship in Planetary Health to support early-career researchers tackling pressing questions in this emerging field. Learn more (https://woods.stanford.edu/news/human-and-planetary-health-fellowship) .

* EVGR (https://newgradhousing.stanford.edu/construction-advisories) : Per new guidance from the County of Santa Clara, Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) construction activities will be temporarily suspended. Activities on site for the remainder of the week will be focused on putting the site into a stable, safe and secure situation for the suspension period. Read more (https://newgradhousing.stanford.edu/construction-advisories) .