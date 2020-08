TRUMP GETS VERIFIED ACCOUNT ON TIKTOK COMPETITOR TRILLER

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 16 agosto 2020 By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump now has a verified account on TikTok competitor Triller, another sign of the White House’s disfavor toward the ByteDance-owned video-sharing app.

Triller is one of several TikTok alternatives that have experienced a surge of downloads since Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 that would prohibit certain transactions with TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days.

Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days.

TikTok is best known for viral dance videos that capture the American teenage zeitgeist, but U.S. officials have expressed concerns that user information could be passed by the Chinese-owned app on to authorities in Beijing.

ByteDance …

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/trump-gets-verified-account-tiktok-competitor-triller/8995