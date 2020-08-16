domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TRUMP GETS VERIFIED ACCOUNT ON TIKTOK COMPETITOR TRILLER

TRUMP GETS VERIFIED ACCOUNT ON TIKTOK COMPETITOR TRILLER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 16 agosto 2020 By Raphael Satter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump now has a verified account on TikTok competitor Triller, another sign of the White House’s disfavor toward the ByteDance-owned video-sharing app.
Triller is one of several TikTok alternatives that have experienced a surge of downloads since Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 that would prohibit certain transactions with TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days.
Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days.
TikTok is best known for viral dance videos that capture the American teenage zeitgeist, but U.S. officials have expressed concerns that user information could be passed by the Chinese-owned app on to authorities in Beijing.
ByteDance …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/trump-gets-verified-account-tiktok-competitor-triller/8995

Post collegati

TRUMP GETS VERIFIED ACCOUNT ON TIKTOK COMPETITOR TRILLER

Redazione

RAPPI DELIVERY WORKERS IN COLOMBIA’S BOGOTA STRIKE OVER CONDITIONS

Redazione

TRUMP SAYS LOOKING AT PRESSURING OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES AFTER BYTEDANCE

Redazione

‘FORTNITE’ APP REMOVAL THREATENS SOCIAL LIFELINE FOR YOUNG GAMERS

Redazione

TRUMP ORDERS BYTEDANCE TO DIVEST INTEREST IN U.S. TIKTOK OPERATIONS WITHIN 90 DAYS

Redazione

IN LAWSUIT, ‘FORTNITE’ MAKER TO TEST IDEA OF IPHONE AS MARKET UNTO ITSELF

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More