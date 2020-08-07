TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PROPOSES TO OBTAIN A FAIR RETURN FOR AMERICA’S MINERAL RESOURCES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Contact: <a – Advancing President Trump’s agenda to promote energy independence and economic growth, the Department of the Interior will publish a proposed rule to amend portions of the Office of Natural Resources Revenue’s (ONRR) regulations. The proposal would eliminate complexity and bring greater clarity and certainty for our public and private partners.

The proposed amendments will update ONRR’s regulations for valuing oil and gas produced from Federal land, valuing coal produced from Federal and Indian land and assessing civil penalties for violations of certain statutes, regulations and orders associated with mineral leases. The changes mark a return to time-tested, well-understood principles for valuing the Nation’s mineral resources.

“This proposal provides regulatory certainty and clarity to States, Tribes and stakeholders, removing unnecessary and burdensome regulations for domestic energy production,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt.

The proposed amendments to the 2016 Consolidated Federal Oil & Gas and Federal & Indian Coal Valuation Reform Rule (“2016 Valuation Rule”) will specifically:

Simplify processes, provide clarity regarding royalties owed and better explain ONRR’s civil penalty practices;

Better align ONRR regulations with multiple executive orders, including Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth (Executive Order 13783), Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy (Executive Order 13795), and Secretary’s Order 3350, which promotes the America-First Offshore Energy Strategy; and

The proposed rule is available for viewing at https://www.onrr.gov/Laws_R_D/2020ProposedValRule.pdf

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register and accessible via www.regulations.gov.

Public comments on the new rule will be accepted for 60 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register. All comments will be carefully considered before any final rule is published.

