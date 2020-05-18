(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), lun 18 maggio 2020

Truist Establishes USF Libraries COVID-19 Research and Information Fund with $25,000 Grant

May 15, 2020

The University of South Florida Libraries announced today it received a $25,000 grant from Truist Financial Corp. to establish the USF Libraries COVID-19 Research and Information Fund. This fund will support the immediate and long-term technology needs of the Florida COVID-19 Hub, an innovative resource center that provides real-time data and mapping tools for tracking the virus and aggregates news, social media and other related sources of information concerning Florida’s response to the pandemic. The Hub archives and collects data from important sources, such as the Florida Department of Health, and provides tools specific to the Tampa Bay region. Data relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, or any emergency disaster, helps to inform discourse, decisions and directions for response, and the Hub’s documentation of the pandemic will serve for ongoing and future needs, research and analyses.

“In this rapidly evolving situation, having access to real-time data and tracking capabilities is critical to slowing the spread of the virus,” said Jim Daly, West Florida regional president for Truist. “We are pleased to support the University of South Florida Libraries in this important effort.”

The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, provide medical supplies and relieve financial hardship due to COVID-19.

“At the USF Libraries, we are working hard to provide our community with relevant and potentially life-saving data and information during this pandemic. Through our Florida COVID-19 Hub, and with the generous $25,000 grant from Truist, our team is empowered to continue serving the university, the Tampa Bay region and beyond,” said Todd Chavez, dean of the USF Libraries.

Additional donations will strengthen the USF Libraries’ efforts to gather data, communicate information, provide experience for students, perform research and inform the community. Those interested in supporting the Florida COVID-19 Hub can learn more and make a donation online via the USF Foundation website at usf.to/hub.

