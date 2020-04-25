sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

NEW PLACES AT SWEDISH UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES TO MEET INCREASED NEED…

INSEGNARE E STUDIARE ON LINE AL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

PANDEMIA, METà DELLE VITTIME NELLE RSA. TURKSON: “COMUNITà è PRENDERSI CURA DELL’ALTRO”

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2381 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2440 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2427 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2381 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2440 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2427 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

WORKING FROM HOME? SELECT AND USE COLLABORATION SERVICES MORE SECURELY

Agenparl

TRUE BLUE: DAL BUILDINGS LIT UP IN REMEMBRANCE AND SOLIDARITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HALIFAX (NOVA SCOTIA CANADA), sab 25 aprile 2020

As Nova Scotia pulls together in the wake of this past weekend’s tragic events, the Dalhousie community has been showing its support as well.

This includes the flags on all campuses being lowered to half mast, and two of the most prominent buildings on campus — the Henry Hicks Building in Halifax and Cumming Hall in Truro — have been lit up blue at night in solidarity with all of Nova Scotia as we come together and support one another in this difficult time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

All comments require a name and email address. You may also choose to log-in using your preferred social network or register with Disqus, the software we use for our commenting system. Join the conversation, but keep it clean, stay on the topic and be brief.
Read comments policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by Disqus

Fonte/Source: https://www.dal.ca/news/2020/04/24/true-blue–dal-buildings-lit-up-in-remembrance-and-solidarity.html?utm_source=dalnewsRSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=dalnews

Post collegati

TRUE BLUE: DAL BUILDINGS LIT UP IN REMEMBRANCE AND SOLIDARITY

Redazione

HOW THE DAL LIBRARIES STAY OPEN WHEN THEY’RE CLOSED

Redazione

DAL STUDENTS TAKE PART IN INNOVATIVE GOVERNMENT CO‑OP PROGRAM

Redazione

ASK AN EXPERT: DR. ADRIANA WILSON ON PARENTING DURING COVID‑19

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS DISCRIMINATES AGAINST BLACK LIVES THROUGH SURVEILLANCE, POLICING AND THE ABSENCE OF HEALTH DATA

Redazione

DAL RANKS AMONG THE WORLD’S TOP 100 UNIVERSITIES IN SOCIAL IMPACT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More