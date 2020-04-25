TRUE BLUE: DAL BUILDINGS LIT UP IN REMEMBRANCE AND SOLIDARITY

As Nova Scotia pulls together in the wake of this past weekend’s tragic events, the Dalhousie community has been showing its support as well.

This includes the flags on all campuses being lowered to half mast, and two of the most prominent buildings on campus — the Henry Hicks Building in Halifax and Cumming Hall in Truro — have been lit up blue at night in solidarity with all of Nova Scotia as we come together and support one another in this difficult time.