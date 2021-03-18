(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 18 marzo 2021

We are asking for help to identify the driver of a black Dodge Ram truck, as we believe they may have crucial information relating to the death of 32-year-old Daniel DUDGEON.

DUDGEON was killed outside of the Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant, located at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W., around 11:20 p.m on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators want to speak to the driver of the truck. It is believed the victim met with the driver on the night he died, sometime before the truck dropped him off at Mazaj at 9 p.m.

The driver is not in trouble and investigators just need to ask him or her some questions about the victim. A CCTV photo of DUDGEON getting out of the truck is being released to help identify the driver.

“We are making progress piecing together the events of that night in order to find those responsible for Daniel’s death,” said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “The driver of this truck has information that will help us fill in some gaps and we are hoping that either they will come forward or someone else will let us know who was driving.”

Anyone with information on the truck, driver or homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3394

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/truck-driver-sought-as-witness-in-dudgeon-homicide/