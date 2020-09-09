mercoledì, Settembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: LA LINEA DURA HA CONSENTITO ALL’ITALIA DI SCONFIGGERE TERRORISTI E…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: PROTESTE DA NORD A SUD, CON ALCUNI INSEGNANTI IN PROCURA.…

BETAFENCE, PEZZOPANE(PD): URGENTE TORNARE A TAVOLO MISE PER SCONGIURARE CHIUSURA SITO TORTORETO

SICUREZZA: DE MARIA (PD), ATTENZIONE E IMPEGNO VICEMINISTRO MAURI PER LA SICUREZZA…

TRAINING FOR SECURITY CONTROL ROOM OPERATORS IN RESPONDING TO TERRORIST INCIDENTS –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1931 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1931 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

ESTENSIONE ELETTORATO SENATO: AVVIATO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 255

MY ROLE AT THE 2019 YOUTH JUSTICE CONVENTION

Agenparl

TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOR TWO MILLION POUND COCAINE SMUGGLING SCHEME

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 09 settembre 2020

A Polish truck driver has been jailed for twelve-and-a-half years following an investigation by the National Crime Agency into an attempt to smuggle almost £2 million worth of cocaine into the UK.

Erwin Jozef Kuchowicz, 37, from Zaniemyśl, Poland, was stopped by Border Force officers at Dover in December 2019. They found 24 kilos of cocaine hidden in a locker inside the cabin of his truck.

Once cut and sold the drugs would have had an estimated street value of £1.9 million.

Kuchowicz was arrested and interviewed by NCA investigators. Several hours after his arrest he changed his story, claiming that two men had stopped him at a service station and issued threats against his family if he didn’t carry the drugs.

NCA investigators worked with Europol and the Polish police to disprove his story, and he was charged.

On Friday 4 September, following a two day trial at Canterbury Crown Kuchowicz was found guilty of importing class A drugs and sentenced to twelve-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

Andrea Wilson CBE, Regional Head of Investigations for London East and South East, NCA said “Erwin Kuchowicz was attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of cocaine into the UK.

“Organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking are often also involved in violence and exploitation, so cutting off their supply lines and profits reduces the harm they can cause to our country.

“They also need the services of people like Kuchowicz to transport contraband across borders, so this serves as a reminder that those who attempt to smuggle drugs face being punished with a substantial prison sentence.”

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp said: “The actions of Border Force officers prevented these drugs from reaching the streets, where they can do so much damage to individuals and communities.

“We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement partners like the NCA to ensure drugs smugglers face the full force of the law.”

09 September 

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/truck-driver-jailed-for-two-million-pound-cocaine-smuggling-scheme

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: MOLDOVA: DOCTORS

Redazione

H2020 – GIORNATA INFORMATIVA NAZIONALE: BANDO GREEN DEAL

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: FVG ATTUA LINEE GUIDA STABILITE DA GOVERNO SU TPL

Redazione

IMO SAYS CREWING CRISIS IS A THREAT TO SAFETY OF SHIPS

Redazione

REVERSE LINKAGE: ISDB’S ROLE IN DEPLOYING THE POWER OF SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION TO TACKLE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More