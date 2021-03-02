martedì, Marzo 2, 2021
TROUBLESHOOTING UNSTABLE MOLECULES IN CHEMICAL SPACE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05591C, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Salini Senthil, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Raghunathan Ramakrishnan
A key challenge in automated chemical compound space explorations is ensuring veracity in minimum energy geometries-to preserve intended bonding connectivities. We discuss an iterative high-throughput workflow for connectivity preserving geometry…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/vr8s6YuKkRk/D0SC05591C

