TROPICAL SPECIES ARE MOVING NORTHWARD IN U.S. AS WINTERS WARM

Climate change is reducing the number of sub-freezing days over much of the American South, providing an opportunity for cold-sensitive tropical species — mammals, reptiles, amphibians, insects, trees, shrubs and grasses — to move northward, potentially displacing temperate species. Mosquitoes could bring infectious diseases farther north. The southern pine beetle is already moving north and devastating pine forests. While some may welcome manatees and sea turtles, few look forward to the spread of Burmese pythons.

