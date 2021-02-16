martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

TRIPLE-LAYERED PPY@NICO LDH/FECO2O4 HYBRID CRYSTALLINE STRUCTURE WITH HIGH ELECTRON CONDUCTIVITY AND ABUNDANT INTERFACES FOR SUPERCAPACITOR AND OXYGEN EVOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00076D, Paper
Jing He, Zhufeng Hu, Kuan Deng, Renjun Zhao, Xingbin Lv, Wen Tian, Yuxin Zhang, Junyi Ji
Rational structural design of the electrodes with high electron conductivity, sufficient material interfaces/defects and regulated charge transfer pathway can be applied in broad practical electrochemical application fields. Triple-layered PPy@NiCo LDH/FeCo2O4…
