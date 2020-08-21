venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Agenparl

TRIPHENYLPHOSPHONIUM CONJUGATED QUATERNARY AMMONIUM BASED GEL: SYNTHESIS AND POTENTIAL APPLICATION IN THE EFFICIENT REMOVAL OF TOXIC ACID ORANGE 7 DYE FROM AQUEOUS SOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02138E, Paper
Sayantani Bhattacharya, Diptendu Patra, Raja Shunmugam
The concerted influence of quaternary ammonium and triphenylphosphonium moieties in a gel for removal of acid orange 7 from aqueous solutions.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/DN7bat2vZw4/D0NJ02138E

