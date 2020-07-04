domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
Breaking News

LEGA, 200MILA FIRME RACCOLTE IN MENO DI 24 ORE CONTRO SANATORIA, CARTELLE…

​​​​​UIL: DE MARIA (PD), AUGURI A BOMBARIDIERI, SINDACATI FONDAMENTALI IN QUESTA FASE…

CASTIGLIONE CINEMA 2020: STORIE DI RIPARTENZA NEL PRIMO FESTIVAL “DAL VIVO”

IL PAPA NOMINA CLAUDIO GUGEROTTI NUOVO NUNZIO IN GRAN BRETAGNA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT KENYATTA: 4 JULY 2020

BOSSI: BORGHI (PD), NON MOLLARE, TORNA

AREE INTERNE: 30 MILIONI IN PIÙ’ PER LE IMPRESE GRAZIE A PROPOSTA…

OMOFOBIA: BOLDRINI (PD), EVITIAMO BUFALE E INSULTI SU LEGGE

PAPA FRANCESCO: PUNTARE SULLE ENERGIE RINNOVABILI PER SALVARE LA TERRA

MARKING THE BIRTH OF OUR GREAT NATION

Agenparl

TRIP OF A LIFETIME FOR SECOND-YEAR MARINE ENGINEER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, sab 04 luglio 2020

By direct-entry Marine Engineering Officer Sub Lieutenant Phil Margot has been on a training exchange with the French Navy since January, as part of the Jeanne d’Arc training deployment.

The Jeanne d’Arc training mission, which sailed from Toulon in February, has a long and rich history. All French officers under-training at the Brest Naval Academy undertake their final (sixth) semester of studies during this annual training deployment.

Originally bound for exercises with the Royal Australian Navy and other international partners, the Task Group was re-assigned instead to deliver medical and logistic support to the French islands of La Reunion and Mayotte in the southern Indian Ocean.

“Sailing halfway around the world so soon after joining in 2019 is an incredible opportunity and I’m really grateful to both the Royal Australian Navy and the Marine Nationale,” Sub Lieutenant Margot said.

The Jeanne d’Arc Task Group consists of one amphibious ship, FNS Mistral, and one frigate, FNS Guépratte. Officers under training alternate between the two platforms.

Marine Engineers stand watch in the machinery control rooms and take part in maintenance activities.

Logistic procedures are another focus, and the French curriculum includes geopolitical briefs, many of which relate to Australia, South East Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, where France has significant territorial interests including 9 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Captain Ken Macaulay-Black, Chief of Navy Liaison Officer, said it was both valuable and important to have Royal Australian Navy officers participating alongside their French counterparts.

“This is now the second year running that a Royal Australian Navy Engineer has been able to take part in the Jeanne d’Arc training mission as we continue to expand and deepen our links with the Marine Nationale,” Captain Macaulay-Black said.

Having completed a successful PASSEX with HMAS Toowoomba on patrol in support of Combined Task Force 150, the Jeanne d’Arc Task Group enjoyed a short port visit to the Maldives in March.

“As I integrated into my class, I received many questions about the bushfires and our Attack Class Submarines,” Sub Lieutenant Margot said.

Fonte/Source: https://news.navy.gov.au/en/Jul2020/People/5927

Post collegati

TRIP OF A LIFETIME FOR SECOND-YEAR MARINE ENGINEER

Redazione

NAVY COMMANDER BACK WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Redazione

ONTARIO LAUNCHES ONLINE TRAINING TO PROMOTE SAFE WORKPLACES

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN SUPPORTS FOR APPRENTICES TO COMPLETE THEIR TRAINING AND FIND WORK IN THE SKILLED TRADES

Redazione

CLEMSON ALUMNUS BECOMES FIRST MARINE FIGHTER PILOT TO GRADUATE TOPGUN IN F-35

Redazione

ONTARIO SUPPORTING JOBS AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN GEORGINA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More