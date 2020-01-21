21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

OFFICER AWARDED FIRST CHIEF FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR’S COIN

ESSERE CRISTIANI è PURA GRATUITà

ANIMAL MEDICINE IMPROVEMENT NOTICE: ST PAUL’S VETERINARY CLINIC

KONING EN KONINGIN BIJ SEMINAR ‘INDONESIA AND THE NETHERLANDS: A JOINT FUTURE’

NEW VISA SYSTEM

IL PROGRAMMA DELLA VISITA DEL PAPA A BARI CON I VESCOVI DEL…

IL FORUM DI DAVOS, LA CENTESIMUS ANNUS: PIù ATTENZIONE A PERSONA E…

AUTHORITIES’ AND AGENCIES’ REPORTS ON THE EFFECTS OF TAXI REGULATION READY

BOLIVIA: C’è TENSIONE NEL PAESE ALLA VIGILIA DELLA GIORNATA NAZIONALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JULIO SANCHEZ CRISTO OF LA W RADIO

Home » TRINUCLEAR VANADIUM (IV) AND VANADIUM (V) COMPLEXES DERIVED FROM 2,4,6-TRIACETYLPHLOROGLUCINOL AND STUDY OF THEIR PEROXIDASE MIMICKING ACTIVITY
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

TRINUCLEAR VANADIUM (IV) AND VANADIUM (V) COMPLEXES DERIVED FROM 2,4,6-TRIACETYLPHLOROGLUCINOL AND STUDY OF THEIR PEROXIDASE MIMICKING ACTIVITY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: A, Paper
Mannar Ram Maurya, Reshu Tomar, Fernando Avecilla, Nádia Ribeiro, M. Fernanda N. N. Carvalho, Maxim L. Kuznetsov, Isabel Correia, João Costa Pessoa
Novel Schiff bases with three dibasic tridentate sites, each a ONO donor, were obtained from the condensation of the triketone 2,4,6-triacetylphloroglucinol (H3ptk) with four different hydrazides, benzoyl hydrazide (bhz), furoyl…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/hfT-uj3qFw8/C9DT04415A

Related posts

ENGINEERING: SUMMER INSTRUCTOR

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: SUMMER NURSE (LPN/RN)

Redazione

AGRICULTURE: NURSERY PRODUCTION ASSOCIATE

Redazione

COMITATO PROVINCIALE DI COORDINAMENTO: VIA LIBERA A MEDICINA

Redazione

METABOLOMICS STRATEGY REVEALS THE OSTEOGENIC MECHANISM OF YAK (BOS GRUNNIENS) BONES COLLAGEN PEPTIDES ON OVARIECTOMY-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IN RATS

Redazione

WARMING UP FOR THE SUN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More