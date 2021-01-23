TRIMERIC AND DIMERIC SESQUITERPENOIDS FROM ARTEMISIA ATROVIRENS AND THEIR CYTOTOXICITIES

Two sesquiterpenoid trimers, artematrotrimers A (1) and B (2), and two sesquiterpenoid dimers, artematrodimers A (3) and B (4), possessing the unprecedented scaffolds with methylene-bridged connection were identified from Artemisia atrovi-rens. Their structures and absolute stereochemistry were determined by comprehensive spectroscopic data, single-crystal X-ray diffraction analyses, and ECD calculations. Compounds 1−4 represent a new type of sesquiterpenoid oligomers featuring the connections between hetero sesquiterpenoid units via one or two C−C bonds. A possible biosynthetic pathway for 1–4 was also proposed. Compound 3 showed obvious cytotoxicity against HepG2 and Huh7 cell lines with IC50 values of 21.9 and 22.6 μΜ, respectively.