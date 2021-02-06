TRIIRON CLUSTERS DERIVED FROM DINUCLEAR COMPLEXES RELATED TO THE ACTIVE SITE OF [FE-FE] HYDROGENASES: STERIC EFFECT OF THE DITHIOLATE BRIDGE ON REDOX PROPERTIES, A DFT ANALYSIS.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QI00006C, Research Article

Philippe Schollhammer, Catherine Elleouet, Francois Y Petillon, Federica Arrigoni, Claudio Greco, Ahmad Hobballah, Maxime Laurans

A series of triiron clusters [Fe3(CO)5(2-dppe)(µ-pdtR2)(µ-pdt)] featuring different combination of dithiolate bridges have been prepared by using dinuclear and mononuclear precursors, [Fe2(CO)6(µ-xdt)] (xdt = pdt, pdtEt2, pdtBn2, adtBn) and [Fe(CO)2(2-dppe)(2-pdt)]….

