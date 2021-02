(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 07 febbraio 2021

06/02/2021 – At the end of his visit to Russia, HR/VP Josep Borrell visited the site of the 2015 assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. Paying tribute to all those who have sacrificed their life and freedom to defend fundamental freedoms and human rights, in Russia and across the world.

