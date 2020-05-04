TRIBLOCK POLYESTER THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS WITH SEMI-AROMATIC POLYMER END BLOCKS BY RING-OPENING COPOLYMERIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00463D, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Georgina L. Gregory, Gregory S. Sulley, Leticia Peña Carrodeguas, Thomas T. D. Chen, Alba Santmarti, Nicholas J. Terrill, Koon-Yang Lee, Charlotte K. Williams

A new series of block polyester thermoplastic elastomers are prepared by a one-pot procedure; they show properties competitive or better than conventional materials and can be fully degraded after use.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/55eEIpXt_PM/D0SC00463D