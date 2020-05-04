TRIBLOCK POLYESTER THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS WITH SEMI-AROMATIC POLYMER END BLOCKS BY RING-OPENING COPOLYMERIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00463D, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Georgina L. Gregory, Gregory S. Sulley, Leticia Peña Carrodeguas, Thomas T. D. Chen, Alba Santmarti, Nicholas J. Terrill, Koon-Yang Lee, Charlotte K. Williams
A new series of block polyester thermoplastic elastomers are prepared by a one-pot procedure; they show properties competitive or better than conventional materials and can be fully degraded after use.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
