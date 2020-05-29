venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
TRIBAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY ANNOUNCES INCLUSION OF 23 ADDITIONAL MINOR FOREST PRODUCE ITEMS IN MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE LIST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 29 maggio 2020

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Tribal Affairs Ministry announces inclusion of 23 additional Minor Forest produce items  in Minimum Support Price List

Posted On:
29 MAY 2020 2:32PM by PIB Delhi

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced Inclusion of 23 additional Minor Forest Produce (MFP) items and stipulation of their Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme titled “Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and development of value chain of MFP”. This  decision enhancing the coverage from 50 to 73 items comes in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country on account of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the potential of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs scheme to offer the much needed support to the tribal MFP gatherers.

This recommendation of additional items on 26 May, 2020 is over and above the previous notification issued on May 1, 2020, in which the MSP revisions for the existing 50 MFPs were announced. The increase across various items of Minor Forest Produce ranged from 16% to 66%. (in some cases such as Giloe, the increase has been up to 190%). The increase is also expected to provide an immediate and much needed momentum to procurement of Minor Tribal Produce across all States.

14 of the newly added items, otherwise agricultural produce, are not commercially grown in the North Eastern part of India but are found to grow in the wild in forests. Hence, the Ministry has favourably considered to include these specific items as MFP items for the North-East.

Further following 9 items available in forest areas across India have also been included in this notification with Minimum Support Price :

  1. Van Tulsi seeds (Ocimumgratissimum)
  2. Van Jeera (Vernonia anthelmintica)
  3. Tamarind Seed (Tamarindusindica)
  4. Bamboo Brooms (Thysanolaena maxima
  5. Dry Anola (Phyllnthusemblica) (Dry)
  6. KachriBaheda (Terminalia bellerica)
  7. KachriHarra (Terminalia chebula)
  8. Seed lac (Kerria lacca)

The details of the newly included items along with their MSP are stipulated as under:-

Sl. No.

Minor Forest Produce (MFP)

MSP

Final (in Rupees per Kg.)

Category
F: Forest

A; Agriculture
P: Processed

Applicability as MFP item

I

Van Tulsi seeds (Ocimumgratissimum)

16

F

All India

2

Van Jeera (Vernonia anthelmintica)

70

F

All India

3

Betel nut raw (Areca catechu) Raw

30

A

N.E. States

4

Betel nut Dry(Areca catechu) Dry

200

AP

N.E. States

5

Mushroom Dry (Agaricusbisporus) Dry

300

AP

N.E. States

6

Black rice (Oryza sativa L)

100

A

N.E. States

7

Johar Rice (Oryza sativa)

50

A

N.E. States

8

King Chilli (Capsicum chinense Jacq)

300

A

N.E. States

9

Mustard (Brassica nigra)

40

A

N.E. States

10

Raw Cashew (Anacardiumoccidentale) (Raw)

450

A

N.E. States

Il

Cashew Nut (Anacardiumoccidentale)

800

AP

N.E. States

12

Tamarind Seed (Tamarindusindica)

11

F

All India

13

Bamboo Brooms (Thysanolaena maxima)

60

F

All India

14

Gingerdry(Zingiberofficinale)

50

A P

N.E. States

15

Perilla dry(Perilla frutescens)

140

A

N.E. States

16

Rosella (Hibiscus sabdariffa)

200

A

N.E. States

17

Nutgall (Rhuschinensis)

150

A

N.E. States

18

Zanthoxylum  Dried            (Zanthoxylumarmatum

200

A

N.E. States

19

Jack Fruit Seed (Artocarpusheterophyllus) (Seeds

45

A

N.E. States

20

Dry Anola (Phyllnthusemblica) (Dry)

60

F

All India

21

KachriBaheda (Terminalia bellerica)

20

P

All India

22

KachriHarra (Terminalia chebula)

23

P

All India

23

Seed lac (Kerria lacca)

677

FP

All India

The Ministry has provided flexibility to States to fix MSP upto 10% higher or lower than MSP declared by the Government.  This notification is aimed to address several issues of exploitation by local traders, ensuring fair returns on their produce.

The Central Government had introduced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a select list of MFP through “Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce through Minimum Support price and development of Value Chain of MFP” Scheme in 2011 to provide a social safety net to these underprivileged forest dwellers, and to aid in their empowerment.

TRIFED, as the apex national organisation involved in the improvement of the livelihood and empowerment of these tribal people, is the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme. The Scheme has been a resounding success in offering basic support to the tribal gatherers and has helped in improving their lives. 1,126 Vandhan Kendras have been set up as Tribal start-ups onboarding over 3.6 Lakhs beneficiaries. Many of these units have commenced production and started sales of their value-added products.

*****

NB/SK/MoTA/29.05.2020

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 66

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1627631

