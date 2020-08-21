venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
TRIAZINETRIAMINE DERIVED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMER SUPPORTED COPPER NANOPARTICLES (CU-NPS@TZTA-POP): AN EFFICIENT CATALYST FOR SYNTHESIS OF N-METHYLATED PRODUCTS VIA CO2 FIXATION AND PRIMARY CARBAMATES FROM ALCOHOLS AND UREA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Now-a-days carbon dioxide fixation has received much more attention for its imminent application as an abundant C1 source and a range of important fine chemicals which can be manufactured via this fixation. Here copper nanoparticles integrated triazinetriamine derived porous organic polymer-based (Cu-NPs@TzTa-POP) material was produced by a simple in-situ process. The catalyst was characterized by a variety of instrumental methods like UV-Vis spectra, FTIR spectra, HR-TEM, PXRD, N2 adsorption-desorption, TG-DTA, XPS, AAS analysis, etc. The synthesized heterogeneous catalyst was very energetic in atmospheric carbon dioxide fixation reaction to produce N-methylated products from aromatic/ heterocyclic amines in the existence of polymethyl-hydrosiloxane (PMHS) as reducing agent at 80°C within 12 h of reaction. Through this catalytic N-methylation reaction, we got up to 98% yield of the product with turnover frequency from 18 to 42 h-1. Besides, the catalyst is also very stable for the formation of primary carbamates from alcohols using eco-friendly carbonylating agent urea. A diverse type of alcohols (such as benzylic alcohols, phenols, heterocyclic alcohols as well as aliphatic alcohols) showed very much acceptance to this catalytic reaction and produced moderate to an excellent yield of respective carbamate products under ambient reaction conditions. Moreover, Cu-NPs@TzTa-POP is effortlessly recyclable and reusable without extensive loss of active copper metal centre for many catalytic rounds (up to six catalytic rounds were examined).

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/eV5M2smfQ18/D0NJ02798G

