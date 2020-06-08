TRIARYLMETHANOLATION AS A VERSATILE STRATEGY TO CONVERT PAHS INTO AMORPHIZATION INDUCED EMISSION LUMINOGENS FOR EXTREMELY SENSITIVE EXPLOSIVE DETECTION AND ARTIFICIAL LIGHT-HARVESTING SYSTEMS

Current synthetic strategies involving π systems coupling reactions for molecular design of luminescent materials suffers from the challenging precise synthesis on the desired reactive site and also solubility difficulty deriving from the rigid structures of π systems. Here, a novel and versatile triarylmethanolation strategy for molecular design of luminescent materials with facile synthesis and good solubility is reported. The prepared luminescent materials exhibit unique amorphization-induced emission (AmIE) behaviors, which represents an entropy favoured and ubiquitous type of currently famous aggregation-induced emission and is contrary to crystallization-induced emission. Due to the outstanding AmIE behaviours, the luminescent materials exhibit further applications in the fields of rewritable display and storage, extremely sensitive explosive detection at ppb level and high efficiency artificial light-harvesting system with antenna effect up to 21.3. This work therefore expands the methodology, structure and functionality libraries of luminescent materials with outstanding properties in the application fields of explosive detection, energy transfer and artificial light-harvesting system.