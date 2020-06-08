lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

INDEPENDENT REVIEW BACKS INTRODUCTION OF HIGHLY PROTECTED MARINE AREAS

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

Agenparl

TRIARYLMETHANOLATION AS A VERSATILE STRATEGY TO CONVERT PAHS INTO AMORPHIZATION INDUCED EMISSION LUMINOGENS FOR EXTREMELY SENSITIVE EXPLOSIVE DETECTION AND ARTIFICIAL LIGHT-HARVESTING SYSTEMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

Current synthetic strategies involving π systems coupling reactions for molecular design of luminescent materials suffers from the challenging precise synthesis on the desired reactive site and also solubility difficulty deriving from the rigid structures of π systems. Here, a novel and versatile triarylmethanolation strategy for molecular design of luminescent materials with facile synthesis and good solubility is reported. The prepared luminescent materials exhibit unique amorphization-induced emission (AmIE) behaviors, which represents an entropy favoured and ubiquitous type of currently famous aggregation-induced emission and is contrary to crystallization-induced emission. Due to the outstanding AmIE behaviours, the luminescent materials exhibit further applications in the fields of rewritable display and storage, extremely sensitive explosive detection at ppb level and high efficiency artificial light-harvesting system with antenna effect up to 21.3. This work therefore expands the methodology, structure and functionality libraries of luminescent materials with outstanding properties in the application fields of explosive detection, energy transfer and artificial light-harvesting system.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00229A

Post collegati

TRIARYLMETHANOLATION AS A VERSATILE STRATEGY TO CONVERT PAHS INTO AMORPHIZATION INDUCED EMISSION LUMINOGENS FOR EXTREMELY SENSITIVE EXPLOSIVE DETECTION AND ARTIFICIAL LIGHT-HARVESTING SYSTEMS

Redazione

ANOMALOUS RESTORATION OF SP2 HYBRIDIZATION IN GRAPHENE FUNCTIONALIZATION

Redazione

VISIBLE-LIGHT RESPONSIVE BINBO4 NANOSHEETS PHOTOANODE FOR STABLE AND EFFICIENT SOLAR-DRIVEN WATER OXIDATION

Redazione

ON THE NONADIABATIC COLLISIONAL QUENCHING OF OH(A) BY H2: A FOUR COUPLED QUASI-DIABATIC STATE DESCRIPTION

Redazione

HIGH WATER CONTINUES AT LAKE SHELBYVILLE

Redazione

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE TO BEGIN AT JOHN T. MYERS LOCKS AND DAM JULY 8

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More