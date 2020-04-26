TRENDS IN WORLD MILITARY EXPENDITURE, 2019

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) dom 26 aprile 2020

Global military expenditure is estimated to have been $1917 billion in 2019, the highest level since 1988. The total was 3.6 per cent higher in real terms than in 2018 and 7.2 per cent higher than in 2010. World military spending rose in each of the five years from 2015, having decreased steadily from 2011 until 2014 following the global financial and economic crisis.

This Fact Sheet highlights the regional and national military expenditure data for 2019 and trends over the decade 2010–19. The data is from the updated SIPRI Military Expenditure Database, which provides military expenditure data by country for the years 1949–2019.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sipri.org/publications/2020/sipri-fact-sheets/trends-world-military-expenditure-2019