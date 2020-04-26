domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
Breaking News

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

CORONAVIRUS, OGGI DATO PIU’ BASSO DI DECESSI DA MARZO

CORONAVIRUS, VERSO RIAPERTURA CIBO ASPORTO, ATTIVITA’ MOTORIA INDIVIDUALE, VISITE PARENTI

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 26 APRIL…

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE CO-CHAIRS OF THE SPECIAL ASEAN-UNITED STATES FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING…

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE CO-CHAIRS OF THE SPECIAL ASEAN-UNITED STATES FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: NON SI GIOCA PER LA VITTORIA DI UN PARTITO,…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TRENDS IN WORLD MILITARY EXPENDITURE, 2019

TRENDS IN WORLD MILITARY EXPENDITURE, 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) dom 26 aprile 2020

Global military expenditure is estimated to have been $1917 billion in 2019, the highest level since 1988. The total was 3.6 per cent higher in real terms than in 2018 and 7.2 per cent higher than in 2010. World military spending rose in each of the five years from 2015, having decreased steadily from 2011 until 2014 following the global financial and economic crisis.

This Fact Sheet highlights the regional and national military expenditure data for 2019 and trends over the decade 2010–19. The data is from the updated SIPRI Military Expenditure Database, which provides military expenditure data by country for the years 1949–2019.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sipri.org/publications/2020/sipri-fact-sheets/trends-world-military-expenditure-2019

Post collegati

TRENDS IN WORLD MILITARY EXPENDITURE, 2019

Redazione

ZOOM WEBINAR: AIR FORCE OFFICERS RECOUNT THEIR EXPERIENCES AT ORNL

Redazione

EXPENDITURE ON FOOD AND DWELLING ACCOUNT FOR A THIRD OF THE HOUSEHOLD BUDGET

Redazione

RESPONSE FROM ED HUMPHERSON TO GLYN JONES, WELSH GOVERNMENT, ON SCHOOL EXPENDITURE

Redazione

INNOVATION EXPENDITURE GREW IN 2018 FROM TWO YEARS AGO

Redazione

PUBLICATION NOTICE: NEW AND ENHANCED TOOLS FOR CIVIL MILITARY OPERATIONS (NET-CMO)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More