venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

STAMPA: PD PUGLIA, MASSIMA SOLIDARIETà A GIORNALISTI ANSA

2 GIUGNO, SALVINI: DIAMO VOCE TUTTI INSIEME AGLI ITALIANI

RAI: BOLDRINI (PD), NESSUNA DONNA A GUIDA DI UN TG O DI…

UE. DELRIO: SURE E RECOVERY FUND, BUONE NOTIZIE DA EUROPA

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE JEFFREY’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY VERSHININ

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE JEFFREY’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY VERSHININ

ARTICOLO DOTT. BIAGIO PAPOTTO

UGANDA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

FASE2, CORTE CONTI: PREVENZIONE COVID-19 PER I DIPENDENTI

TURISMO: CALABRIA (FI), NON SI ABBANDONI SETTORE A SE STESSO

Agenparl

TRENDS AND NEW DIRECTIONS IN THE CRYSTAL CHEMISTRY OF ACTINIDE OXO-CLUSTERS INCORPORATED IN POLYOXOMETALATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

The present highlight article deals with the incorporation of actinide cations into polyoxometalate (POM) moieties since the first example was structurally characterized and described in the literature at the beginning of the 70s. It illustrates the various structural types of topologies that can arise from the association of different polyoxometalates (molybdates or tungstates, Keggin- or Wells–Dawson-based entities, etc.) with the light actinide elements (mainly thorium and uranium). Nevertheless, some rare investigations have also been reported, performed with transuranium elements such as neptunium, plutonium, americium, curium and californium. The synthetic strategies for obtaining such molecular species, their crystal structure arrangements and their behavior in aqueous solution are discussed. The diverse varieties of actinide-POM assemblies are classified on the basis of the nature of the metal (Mo or W) and the vacancy states occurring in the polyoxometallic precursors, starting with the polyoxomolybdate family. The second series of polyoxotungstates has been intensively studied and is described more widely.

Graphical abstract: Trends and new directions in the crystal chemistry of actinide oxo-clusters incorporated in polyoxometalates

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/J7MeTgdERjM/D0CE00088D

Post collegati

TRENDS AND NEW DIRECTIONS IN THE CRYSTAL CHEMISTRY OF ACTINIDE OXO-CLUSTERS INCORPORATED IN POLYOXOMETALATES

Redazione

SERIES: OECDLRIN64TTSTSAQ, LABOUR FORCE SURVEY – QUARTERLY RATES: INACTIVITY RATE: AGED 15-64: ALL PERSONS FOR OECD – TOTAL

Redazione

SCL-ASG–00019 – HAWAIIAN TELCOM SERVICES COMPANY

Redazione

SES-STA-INTR2020-01178 – GUSA LICENSEE LLC

Redazione

SES-ASG-INTR2020-01173 – PACIFIC SATELLITE CONNECTION, IN

Redazione

SES-STA-INTR2020-01180 – GUSA LICENSEE LLC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More