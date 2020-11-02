TREATIES WEEK @ WESTERN: HONOURING THE TREATIES WITH AL DAY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020

Event Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

As part of Treaties Recognition Week, the Office of Indigenous Initiatives is encouraging the Western community to #KnowWhereYouLive.

Treaties with Indigenous Peoples were crucial to the formation of the Canadian settler-state, yet to this day many Treaty agreements have been obscured or remain un-honoured by Canada.

Join Haudenosaunee Elder and Treaty expert Al Day as he discusses Dish with One Spoon and Treaties that have not been honoured, becoming sources for contemporary contention between First Nations and the state, such as Oka in the 1990s, and Caledonia and Mi’mak’i today.

In conversation with the OII’s Curriculum & Pedagogy Advisor, Sara Mai Chitty. Free to all but you must register to receive the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3egGUBB

