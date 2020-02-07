(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), ven 07 febbraio 2020
This page uses Javascript. Please enable Javascript in your browser.
Treasury Discount Bills to Be Auctioned on February >–>
Treasury Discount Bills to Be Auctioned on February 14
[Provisional Translation]
February 7, 2020
Ministry of Finance
1. Auction Date:
February 14, 2020
2. Issue Date:
February 17, 2020
3. Maturity Date:
May 18, 2020
4. Offering Amount:
About 4,440 billion yen
5. Others:
The above offering amount may be changed. In such a case, the revised amount will be announced on the day before the auction date.
|
1. Auction Date:
|
February 14, 2020
|
2. Issue Date:
|
February 17, 2020
|
3. Maturity Date:
|
May 18, 2020
|
4. Offering Amount:
|
About 4,440 billion yen
|
5. Others:
|
The above offering amount may be changed. In such a case, the revised amount will be announced on the day before the auction date.
Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/jgbs/auction/calendar/etbill/etbillauct/auct20200207ea.htm