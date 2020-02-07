7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 7, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 7, 2020

ON ATTACKS AGAINST PROTESTERS IN IRAQ

ON ATTACKS AGAINST PROTESTERS IN IRAQ

ON ATTACKS AGAINST PROTESTERS IN IRAQ

RAPE VICTIMS TO BENEFIT FROM GOVERNMENT FUNDING BOOST

STATEMENT BY MINISTER OF TRANSPORT FOLLOWING THE CANADIAN PACIFIC RAIL ACCIDENT IN…

NINE MORE PUERTO RICO MUNICIPALITIES ELIGIBLE FOR INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

AGENDA 2023, IL CALENDARIO DEGLI INCONTRI

GIOVEDì 6 FEBBRAIO 2020 – 188ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

Home » TREASURY DISCOUNT BILLS TO BE AUCTIONED ON FEBRUARY 14, 2020
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

TREASURY DISCOUNT BILLS TO BE AUCTIONED ON FEBRUARY 14, 2020

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Treasury Discount Bills to Be Auctioned on February 14, 2020 : Ministry of Finance

This page uses Javascript. Please enable Javascript in your browser.

<!–

 Treasury Discount Bills to Be Auctioned on February >–>

 Treasury Discount Bills to Be Auctioned on February 14

 

[Provisional Translation]

February 7, 2020

Ministry of Finance

 

1. Auction Date:

February 14, 2020

2. Issue Date:

February 17, 2020

3. Maturity Date:

May 18, 2020

4. Offering Amount:

About 4,440 billion yen

5. Others:

The above offering amount may be changed. In such a case, the revised amount will be announced on the day before the auction date.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/jgbs/auction/calendar/etbill/etbillauct/auct20200207ea.htm

Related posts

EXTRA FUNDING TO HELP FLOOD-AFFECTED FAMILIES WITH BACK TO SCHOOL EXPENSES

Redazione

TREASURY DISCOUNT BILLS TO BE AUCTIONED ON FEBRUARY 14, 2020

Redazione

MOLECULAR BALLOON, PD6L8 CAGES: RECOGNITION OF ALKYL SULFATE SURFACTANTS

Redazione

SCIENTISTS CREATE ‘CHEMICAL GARDENS’ THAT CAN BE USED AS BONE SUBSTITUTE MATERIALS

Redazione

DUE TO VEHICLE BREAKDOWN , THE SLOW LANE OF KWUN TONG BY-PASS YAU TONG BOUND NEAR MEGABOX IS STILL CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC. ONLY THE FAST LANE IS STILL AVAILABLE TO MOTORISTS. TRAFFIC IS CONGESTED NOW.

Redazione

WORK TO BEGIN ON A POSSIBLE NEW PUBLIC MEDIA ENTITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More