Treasure Hunt: Outdoor Gallery 'Sunny Side Up'

Outdoor Gallery, Brisbane City – Eagle Lane, Edison Lane, Edward Street vitrines, Giffin Lane, Irish Lane

Sunday, March 21 – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Get ready to race for some one-off art prizes and experience a city-wide augmented reality treasure hunt through Brisbane City Council’s Outdoor Gallery.

A limited number of copies of unique artworks (currently on display across Brisbane) will be available to win on select dates – first in, best dressed! All participants outside of these dates will also go into the draw to win a $150 Museum of Brisbane gift voucher. The treasure hunt kicks off at 10am on Sunday 21 March 2021 and runs until 10pm on Sunday 18 April 2021.

Bring your mobile phone and choose your preferred mode of transport – walking, running, dancing, cycling, scootering, wheeling a pram – for this exciting treasure hunt adventure through Brisbane’s Outdoor Gallery.

Note: While the Outdoor Gallery is available 24/7, banners are not lit up at night time.

Instructions

Download the EyeJack App. Complete the Treasure Hunt throughout the Outdoor Gallery by unlocking 6 augmented reality (AR) artworks to successfully reach the end. Hold your smartphone camera in front of the artwork and watch it come to life. Once completed you’ll receive a confirmation email. All participants who complete the treasure hut (and receive a completion email) will go into the draw to win a $150 gift voucher to the Museum of Brisbane Shop.

Read the terms and conditions for the Outdoor Gallery – Augmented Reality Treasure Hunt competition.

Make sure you dress for the weather!

We encourage all residents to continue to practice safe social distancing and hygiene while using Council facilities. We politely request that you refrain from participating should you start displaying any of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The Outdoor Gallery Treasure Hunt is part of Brisbane City’s Outdoor Gallery exhibition, Sunny Side Up, made possible with the support of Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Sunny Side Up is a collection of vibrant artworks by emerging Brisbane-based contemporary artists that explore Brisbane’s subtropical identity, unique physical features and cultural atmosphere. The exhibition brings to the fore the optimism, abundance, and playful spirit of the Sunshine State.

Brisbane City Council’s Outdoor Gallery transforms Brisbane’s laneways and city streets into imaginary, curious and engaging spaces. Comprising light boxes, banner, vitrines and evening projections, the Outdoor Gallery displays art outside in city street, instead of inside on gallery walls. Recently, the Outdoor Gallery has grown to now include art projections at Howard Smith Wharves.

This project is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Parent event: Outdoor Gallery

Event type: Art, Fitness & well-being, Free

Cost: Free

Bookings: No bookings required. Download the EyeJack App to participate.,

Bookings required: No

