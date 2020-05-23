(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, sab 23 maggio 2020

Traveling across the valley: comparative exoplanetology in the GJ 9827 system

The transition between rocky and volatile-rich planets is one of the most topical questions. The valley found to split the population of small close-in planets into 2 size regimes is thought to originate from atmospheric escape: some planets lose their atmosphere while others retain their volatile species. The 3-planets system orbiting GJ9827 spans the breadth of the valley: GJ9827c is on its low-radius side, and likely lost its volatile envelope; GJ9827b may be one of the few planets to have formed without an envelope within the valley, or it could have a water-rich envelope resilient to escape; GJ9827d is on the large-radius side, and the most favorable for atmospheric escape detection. GJ9827 is one of the few multi-planet systems whose star is bright and close enough for Ly-alpha transit spectroscopy. GJ9827b is being observed as part of an ongoing HST/UV program, and we propose to complete the exploration of the system by observing 2 transits of GJ9827d with STIS in the Ly-alpha line (10 HST orbits in total). The planet is sufficiently irradiated to evaporate, but a much larger hydrogen escape is expected from a H/He atmosphere compared to a water-rich envelope, both proposed to explain GJ9827d properties. Detecting a giant hydrogen cloud would thus favor an H/He atmosphere, while a non-detection or low hydrogen escape would favor a water-rich envelope acquired beyond the snowline. The program will constrain the nature of GJ9827d and the origin of the GJ9827 system, improve our understanding of the role played by evaporation in the transition from mini-Neptunes to super-Earths, and inform the community for an in-depth characterization of the GJ9827 planets with JWST

