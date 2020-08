(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 01 agosto 2020

The Secretary of State, Liz Truss, is travelling to the US for a series of essential meetings with the United States Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer.

They will discuss progress towards a UK-US free trade agreement and the removal of retaliatory tariffs as part of the ongoing Airbus/Boeing dispute.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/travel-update