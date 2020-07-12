Travel restored for residents on Mountain View Road

Local residents are advised that Mountain View Road, approximately eight kilometres north of McBride, is now open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ministry staff will escort vehicles through during the opening period to ensure safe travel.

Originally there were two specific time windows, but now ministry staff are allowing travel from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The ministry advises residents that opening and closing times may vary or be cancelled depending on road safety or creek conditions. Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected.

The road is not yet suitable for motorcycles, small vehicles or vehicles with low clearance.

Construction equipment, maintenance contractor staff and geotechnical staff remain on site, and assessments and work are ongoing.

The ministry has been working to keep people safe and restore road access since the Willox Creek debris flood closed Mountain View Road for approximately one kilometre on July 4, 2020.

Willox Creek may see more debris flooding, which can be fast moving, volatile and unpredictable. People are reminded to keep a safe distance from Willox Creek and avoid debris-flooded areas as directed by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

For updates on road conditions, people are reminded to check @DriveBC on Twitter or: www.DriveBC.ca