TRAVEL RECOMMENDATION FOR ALL COUNTRIES

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), dom 21 giugno 2020 Following the measure of the Public Health Office of the Slovak Republic (Measure of the ÚVZ SR No. OLP / 5089/2020), the Slovak Republic is proceeding to further relax measures at border crossings.

From 20 June 2020 from 6:00 am the regime of free border crossings applies to persons returning from Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands), Estonia, Finland, Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Malta, Monaco, Germany, Norway, Poland, Austria, Slovenia and Switzerland.

On their return, citizens do not have to go to home isolation or present a negative RT-PCR test for the COVID-19 disease.

