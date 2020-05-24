TRAVEL ADVISORY: COVID-19 BORDER MEASURES AT THE INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 24 maggio 2020

May 24, 2020 Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding Manitobans that visiting the International Peace Garden is international travel and constitutes exiting Canada. To gain re-entry, travellers must report to the CBSA at the Boissevain port of entry (MB Hwy 10). While Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right, they are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures and must comply with the mandatory 14-day requirement to quarantine or isolate.

At the Boissevain port of entry, border services officers will ask travellers returning from the International Peace Garden if they currently have a cough, difficulty breathing, or feel they have a fever. They will provide travellers with a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) handout and instruct them to quarantine (if asymptomatic) or isolate (if symptomatic) for 14 days to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Every traveller will need to provide PHAC with their contact information and confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate or quarantine where they will have access to basic necessities, such as food and medication, and not have contact with vulnerable people. Travellers are required to wear a non-surgical mask or face covering upon entry to Canada and while in transit to isolation or quarantine, unless the mask or face covering needs to be removed for security or safety reasons. Travellers presenting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be referred to a PHAC staff member for further assessment.

As of March 18, 2020, Canada introduced border restrictions on foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, for all non-essential travel to Canada. Visitors will be restricted from entering Canada unless they are both asymptomatic and crossing the border for essential reasons, such as work or study.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/news/2020/05/travel-advisory-covid-19-border-measures-at-the-international-peace-garden.html