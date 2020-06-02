TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ACQUIRES BULK IMPEX TERMINAL IN NORTH CAROLINA

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 02 giugno 2020
CMT’s deep-water port, storage facilities, access to major rail and highway routes, and highly efficient operations combine to provide the…
Related Stories
- Braskem America announces new export facility in Charleston, South Carolina
- Russian tanker sets pace across northern sea route
- Qatar signs $19bn deal for LNG carriers with South Korean yards
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132540/Transportation%20Infrastructure%20Partners%20acquires%20bulk%20impex%20terminal%20in%20North%20Carolina?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss