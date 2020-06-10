giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO, TURISMO

SOVANA CELEBRA I MILLE ANNI DALLA NASCITA DI SAN GREGORIO VII

UK SUPPORTS OVERSEAS TERRITORIES IN CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) BATTLE

LEADER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS SPEECH: 8 JUNE 2020

SCUOLE PARITARIE: APPELLO AL GOVERNO DI FORUM FAMIGLIE E COMUNITà EBRAICHE

VIDEO: LIVING WITH COVID-19 – TWO SCENARIOS FOR THE WORLD ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

ON THE PASSING OF AMBASSADOR SIMON HENSHAW

TRANSPORT OF SELF-PROPELLED PARTICLES ACROSS POROUS MEDIUM: TRAPPING, CLOGGING, AND THE MATTHEW EFFECT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

We study the transport of self-propelled particles from one free chamber to another across two stripe-like areas of dense porous medium. The medium is mimicked by arrays of obstacles. We find that active motion could greatly speed up the transport of particles. However, more and more particles become trapped in the obstacle arrays with the enhancement of activity. At high persistence (low rotational diffusion rate) and moderate particle concentration, we observe Matthew effect in the aggregation of particles in the two obstacle arrays. This effect is weakened by introducing randomness or deformability to the obstacle arrays. Moreover, the dependence on deformability shows the feature of first-order phase transition. In rare situations, the system could be stuck in a dynamic unstable state, e.g. the particles alternatively gather more in one of the two obstacle arrays, exhibiting number oscillation of particles between the arrays. Our results reveal new features in the transport of active objects in complex medium and have implications for manipulating their collective assembly.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/0iATgpj2o2E/D0CP01923B

