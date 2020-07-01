TRANSPORT OF SELF-PROPELLED PARTICLES ACROSS A POROUS MEDIUM: TRAPPING, CLOGGING, AND THE MATTHEW EFFECT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,14052-14060
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01923B, Paper
Shen-jia Shi, Hui-shu Li, Guo-qiang Feng, Wen-de Tian, Kang Chen
Active motion speeds up the transport but also causes accumulation of particles in the medium, which exhibits the symmetry-breaking Matthew effect.
