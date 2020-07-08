mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP: ENGAGING AFRICAN, EUROPEAN AND DIASPORA YOUTH

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP

LISBONA, CONTE: RISPOSTE EUROPEE CONTRO LA CRISI DEVE ESSERE FORTE E AMBIZIOSA

CORONAVIRUS, IL PRESIDENTE BRASILIANO BOLSONARO È POSITIVO

MARTEDì 7 LUGLIO 2020 – 236ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH CHANCELLOR MERKEL: 7 JULY 2020

PASSING OF LORNE CRANER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE BUREAU…

IMPLEMENTING VISA RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO TIBET ACT

Agenparl

TRANSPORT OF ARTIFICIAL VIRUS-LIKE NANOCARRIERS (AVN) THROUGH INTESTINAL MONOLAYER VIA MICROFOLD CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Compared with subcutaneous or intramuscular routes for vaccination, vaccine delivery via gastrointestinal mucosa has tremendous potential as it is easy to administer and pain free. Robust immune responses can be triggered successfully once vaccine carried antigen reaches the mucosal associated lymphoid sites (e.g., Peyer’s patches). However, the absence of an efficient delivery method has always been an issue for successful oral vaccine development. In our study, inspired by mammalian orthoreovirus (MRV) transport into gut mucosal lymphoid tissue via Microfold cells (M cells), artificial virus-like nanocarriers (AVN), consisting of gold nanocages functionalized with the 1 protein from mammalian reovirus (MRV), were tested as an effective oral vaccine delivery vehicle targeting M cells. AVN was shown to have a significantly higher transport compared to other experimental groups across mouse organoid monolayers containing M cells. These findings suggest that AVN has the potential to be an M cell-specific oral vaccine/drug delivery vehicle.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/AUqa-QWV8ng/D0NR03680C

Post collegati

TUNING THE PORE STRUCTURES AND PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES OF A 2D COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORK WITH MULTI-BRANCHED PHOTOACTIVE MOIETIES

Redazione

TRANSPORT OF ARTIFICIAL VIRUS-LIKE NANOCARRIERS (AVN) THROUGH INTESTINAL MONOLAYER VIA MICROFOLD CELLS

Redazione

SES-MOD–03784 – WCTI LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-MOD–03805 – KABB LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-MOD–03806 – ACC LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

ELECTRICALLY PRECISE CONTROL OF THE SPIN POLARIZATION OF ELECTRONIC TRANSPORT AT THE SINGLE-MOLECULE LEVEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More