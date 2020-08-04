TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN JUNE

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 04 agosto 2020
Published: 4 August 2020
The goods volume in domestic waterborne traffic
totalled 381,391 tonnes in June 2020. Transport in domestic
waterborne traffic decreased by 48 per cent compared to last year’s
June. In June 2020 almost all domestic water transport took
place in coastal waterways.
Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in
2018 to 2020
Crude minerals and cement were transported most, in total 0.2
million tonnes, which was 60 per cent of all transport. The second
most transported were oil products, 55 thousand tonnes.
Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal
A total of 2,300 tons of transport were registered through the
canal in domestic traffic.
