TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN JUNE

Published: 4 August 2020

The goods volume in domestic waterborne traffic

totalled 381,391 tonnes in June 2020. Transport in domestic

waterborne traffic decreased by 48 per cent compared to last year’s

June. In June 2020 almost all domestic water transport took

place in coastal waterways.

Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in

2018 to 2020

Crude minerals and cement were transported most, in total 0.2

million tonnes, which was 60 per cent of all transport. The second

most transported were oil products, 55 thousand tonnes.

Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal

A total of 2,300 tons of transport were registered through the

canal in domestic traffic.

Source: Transport and tourism, Statistics Finland

Finland

Updated 07.07.2020

