TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN DECEMBER

Published: 5 February 2021

The goods volume in domestic waterborne traffic

totalled 0,5 million tonnes in December 2020. Transport in

domestic waterborne traffic decreased by 56 per cent compared to

December 2019. In December 2020 the majority of domestic water

transport took place in coastal waterways.

Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in

2018 to 2020

Oil products were transported most, in total 0.3 million tonnes,

which was 60 per cent of all transport. The second most transported

were timber, 0,1 million tonnes.

Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal

A total of 4,477 tons of transport were registered through the

canal in domestic traffic.

