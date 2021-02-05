TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN DECEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021
Published: 5 February 2021
The goods volume in domestic waterborne traffic
totalled 0,5 million tonnes in December 2020. Transport in
domestic waterborne traffic decreased by 56 per cent compared to
December 2019. In December 2020 the majority of domestic water
transport took place in coastal waterways.
Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in
2018 to 2020
Oil products were transported most, in total 0.3 million tonnes,
which was 60 per cent of all transport. The second most transported
were timber, 0,1 million tonnes.
Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal
A total of 4,477 tons of transport were registered through the
canal in domestic traffic.
Updated 05.02.2021
