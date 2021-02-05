venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 796 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 710 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELL’AMMINISTRATRICE DELEGATA DI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY SPA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 711 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DELLA PRESIDENTE E PROGRAMMAZIONE DEI LAVORI –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 796 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 595 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROPOSTA DI NOMINA DEL DOTTOR LUCIANO GUERRIERI A…

Agenparl

TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN DECEMBER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Published: 5 February 2021

The goods volume in domestic waterborne traffic
totalled 0,5 million tonnes in December 2020. Transport in
domestic waterborne traffic decreased by 56 per cent compared to
December 2019. In December 2020 the majority of domestic water
transport took place in coastal waterways. 

Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in
2018 to 2020

Domestic waterborne traffic by month (tonnes) in 2018 to 2020

Oil products were transported most, in total 0.3 million tonnes,
which was 60 per cent of all transport. The second most transported
were timber, 0,1 million tonnes.  

Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal

A total of 4,477 tons of transport were registered through the
canal in domestic traffic.

Source: Transport and tourism, Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Matti Kokkonen 029 551 3770, Sami
Lahtinen 029 551 3207, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele
Orjala

Publication in pdf-format (155.5 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Updated 05.02.2021

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Domestic Waterborne Traffic [e-publication].
ISSN=2670-1979. December 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 5.2.2021].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/kvliik/2020/12/kvliik_2020_12_2021-02-05_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/kvliik/2020/12/kvliik_2020_12_2021-02-05_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/kvliik/2020/12/kvliik_2020_12_2021-02-05_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/kvliik/2020/12/kvliik_2020_12_2021-02-05_tie_001_en.html

Post collegati

TRANSPORT IN DOMESTIC WATERBORNE TRAFFIC DECREASED IN DECEMBER

Redazione

SEA TRANSPORT DECREASED IN DECEMBER

Redazione

VESSELS IN THE REGULAR MERCHANT FLEET NUMBERED 679 IN JANUARY 2021

Redazione

PAYPAL SAYS TO SHUT DOMESTIC PAYMENTS BUSINESS IN INDIA

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA (DOC. XXVII, N. 18) – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI RECANTE L’INDIVIDUAZIONE DEGLI INTERVENTI INFRASTRUTTURALI AI SENSI DELL’ARTICOLO 4 DEL DECRETO-LEGGE 18 APRILE 2019, N. 32, CONVERTITO, CON MODIFICAZIONI, DALLA LEGGE 14 GIUGNO 2019, N. 55 (NUOVO TESTO) (N. 241) – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More