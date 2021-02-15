TRANSPARENCY IN SEP LICENSING – HOW TO CLARIFY POSSIBLE EXPOSURE UPFRONT?

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 15 febbraio 2021

The basis for the trustful uptake of standardised technology is transparency. Transparency on many levels: in the context of the declaration of potentially essential patented technology in SDOs, in terms of patent quality and in relation to licensing terms and conditions.

This webinar serves to take stock of the situation and present some new ideas to improve the situation.

Agenda (all times in CET)

15.00 – Welcome speech by Maive Rute (Deputy Director General, DG GROW)

15.15 – Keynote presentation by Ruud Peters (Peters IP Consultancy BV)

15.30 – Panel discussion: Is there sufficient transparency in SDOs?

16.15 – Panel discussion: How to increase patent quality?

17.00 – Panel discussion: Transparency regarding licensing terms and conditions

17.45 – Closing remarks (Amaryllis Verhoeven, Head of Unit F3: Intellectual Property at DG GROW)

Relevant documents

To prepare for the event, you may find the following documents useful.

Background

According to the 2020 IP Action Plan, the amount of SEPs and the number of SEP owners is increasing. SEPs play a crucial role in the development of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). Digital integration of objects, devices, sensors, and everyday items, with applications ranging from connected cars, health, energy to smart cities requires interoperable solutions based on standards. Therefore, building on the 2017 approach, the Commission will consider reforms to further clarify and improve the framework governing the declaration, licensing and enforcement of SEPs.

Other webinars in the series

2 December 2020 – Presentation of the results of the pilot project for essentiality assessments of Standard Essential Patents

23 March 2021, 14.30 (CET) – FRAND licensing & valuation: Which are the key principles and how to render them more operational?

20 April 2021, 14.30 (CET) – Patent pools: How to make patent pools work for both SEP holders and licensees?

4 May 2021, 14.30 (CET) – Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents – current bottlenecks and possible solutions

(Please note, timings may change).

More information

