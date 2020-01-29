29 Gennaio 2020
Home » TRANSPARENCY DATA: UKEF SENIOR OFFICIALS TRAVEL, HOSPITALITY AND PERMANENT SECRETARY MEETINGS: JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2019
TRANSPARENCY DATA: UKEF SENIOR OFFICIALS TRAVEL, HOSPITALITY AND PERMANENT SECRETARY MEETINGS: JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2019

(AGENPARL) – London, England, mer 29 gennaio 2020

UKEF senior officials travel: July to September >



View online




Download CSV
3.41KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

UKEF senior officials hospitality: July to September >



View online




Download CSV
789Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Permanent Secretary meetings: July to September >



View online




Download CSV
162Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukef-senior-officials-travel-hospitality-and-permanent-secretary-meetings-july-to-september-2019

