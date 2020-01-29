(AGENPARL) – London, England, mer 29 gennaio 2020
UKEF senior officials travel: July to September >
View online
Download CSV
3.41KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
UKEF senior officials hospitality: July to September >
View online
Download CSV
789Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Permanent Secretary meetings: July to September >
View online
Download CSV
162Bytes
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukef-senior-officials-travel-hospitality-and-permanent-secretary-meetings-july-to-september-2019