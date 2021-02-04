giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Home » TRANSPARENCY DATA: HOSPITALITY RECEIVED BY HMT SPECIAL ADVISERS: 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

TRANSPARENCY DATA: HOSPITALITY RECEIVED BY HMT SPECIAL ADVISERS: 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Hospitality received by HMT special advisers

View online




Download CSV
26.8KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Gifts received by HMT special advisers

View online




Download CSV
26.9KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Meetings attended by HMT special advisers

View online




Download CSV
26.7KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/hospitality-received-by-hmt-special-advisers-1-july-to-30-september-2020

TRANSPARENCY DATA: HOSPITALITY RECEIVED BY HMT SPECIAL ADVISERS: 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

