TRANSPARENCY DATA: HMRC MAJOR PROJECTS: APPOINTMENT LETTERS FOR SENIOR RESPONSIBLE OWNERS

Published 27 March 2015
Last updated 11 June 2020
11 June 2020
Removed Senior Responsible Owner (SRO) letter for the Tax-Free Childcare programme after the programme was formally closed in May 2020.
10 January 2020
The briefing pack for government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Senior Responsible Owners (SROs) was updated.
18 December 2019
Government Gateway SRO Appointment letter removed as programme has now closed.
30 August 2019
Columbus programme SRO appointment letter removed following the programme’s closure.
27 March 2019
Archived Compliance for the Future Programme SFO appointment letter.
3 August 2018
Most recent appointments added, and previous ones removed.
12 June 2018
Page updated to remove the document ‘Making Tax Digital for Individuals programme: SRO appointment letter’ – the Making Tax Digital for Individuals programme, as a Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Programme, has formally closed. A number of projects to support our individuals customer group have moved into other programmes.
16 November 2017
Updated with the 2017 briefing pack, and SRO appointment letters for the following programmes: Building Our Future Locations, Columbus, Compliance for the Future, Customs Transformation, Making Tax Digital for Business, Making Tax Digital for Individuals, Tax-Free Childcare
1 September 2016
Updated with Building Our Future, Customs Declaration Services, Columbus and Tax-Free Childcare SRO appointment letters, and 2016 briefing pack.
27 March 2015
First published.
