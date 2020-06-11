venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
TRANSPARENCY DATA: HMRC MAJOR PROJECTS: APPOINTMENT LETTERS FOR SENIOR RESPONSIBLE OWNERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, gio 11 giugno 2020

Published 27 March 2015

Last updated 11 June 2020
  1. 11 June 2020

    Removed Senior Responsible Owner (SRO) letter for the Tax-Free Childcare programme after the programme was formally closed in May 2020.

  2. 10 January 2020

    The briefing pack for government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Senior Responsible Owners (SROs) was updated.

  3. 18 December 2019

    Government Gateway SRO Appointment letter removed as programme has now closed.

  4. 30 August 2019

    Columbus programme SRO appointment letter removed following the programme’s closure.

  5. 27 March 2019

    Archived Compliance for the Future Programme SFO appointment letter.

  6. 3 August 2018

    Most recent appointments added, and previous ones removed.

  7. 12 June 2018

    Page updated to remove the document ‘Making Tax Digital for Individuals programme: SRO appointment letter’ – the Making Tax Digital for Individuals programme, as a Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Programme, has formally closed. A number of projects ‎to support our individuals customer group have moved into other programmes.

  8. 16 November 2017

    Updated with the 2017 briefing pack, and SRO appointment letters for the following programmes: Building Our Future Locations, Columbus, Compliance for the Future, Customs Transformation, Making Tax Digital for Business, Making Tax Digital for Individuals, Tax-Free Childcare

  9. 1 September 2016

    Updated with Building Our Future, Customs Declaration Services, Columbus and Tax-Free Childcare SRO appointment letters, and 2016 briefing pack.

  10. 27 March 2015

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/hmrc-major-projects-appointment-letters-for-senior-responsible-owners

