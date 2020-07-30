giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
TRANSPARENCY DATA: DWP MINISTERIAL GIFTS, HOSPITALITY, TRAVEL AND MEETINGS, JAN TO MAR 2020

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, gio 30 luglio 2020

DWP’s ministerial gifts, January to March 2020



View online




Download CSV
628Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/dwp-ministerial-gifts-hospitality-travel-and-meetings-jan-to-mar-2020

