Agenparl

TRANSPARENCY DATA: DCMS: SPECIAL ADVISERS’ GIFTS, HOSPITALITY AND MEETINGS, 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL9 – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 04 febbraio 2021

DCMS: Special advisers’ gifts, 1st July to 30th September 2020

View online




Download CSV
141Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DCMS: Special advisers’ hospitality, 1st July to 30th September 2020

View online




Download CSV
220Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DCMS: Special advisers’ meetings, 1st July to 30th September 2020

View online




Download CSV
136Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.


Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/dcms-special-advisers-gifts-hospitality-and-meetings-1-july-to-30-september-2020

