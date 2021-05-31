(AGENPARL) – MISSOURI (USA), lun 31 maggio 2021 Effective Tuesday, June 1, Dr. Colin Potts becomes Missouri S&T’s provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs. Potts joins S&T from Georgia Institute of Technology, where he served as vice provost for undergraduate education for the past nine years. He succeeds Dr. Stephen Roberts, who served as interim provost for nearly two years and […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.mst.edu/2021/05/transitions-colin-potts-becomes-provost-stephen-roberts-leads-kummer-institute/