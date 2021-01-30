TRANSITION METAL-MEDIATED B(4)-H HYDROXYLATION/HALOGENATION OF O-CARBORANES BEARING A 2-PYRIDYLSULFENYL LIGAND

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08290B, Communication

Shu-Ting Guo, Peng-Fei Cui, Run-Ze Yuan, Guo-Xin Jin

The introduction of the 2-pyridylsulfenyl directing group to o-carboranes allowed either B(3)-Ir or B(4)-Ir bond formation using a steric effect strategy. Moreover, the reactivity of the B(4)-Rh o-carborane complexes with…

